0
Menu
News

Police Service denies running out of fuel for patrol cars

Ghana Police Cars File photo

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Police Administration has denied news reports that Service has run out of fuel for vehicles to embark on patrols.

The Inquisitor Newspaper in its Monday July 17, 2023, edition in story headlined “Bad Time for Police Service, No Petrol for Patrols” claimed that the law enforcement institution had no fuel to power their patrol vehicles, a report that got a section of the public worried.

But credible police sources in an interview with this portal have rubbished the story.

According to them, the Police Service has enough fuel stock to power its patrol vehicles to ensure law and order across the country.

They hence urged members of the public to disregard the publication and go about their legitimate business duties knowing the police service has got their back.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court