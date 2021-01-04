Police Service releases tight security arrangements for Akufo-Addo's swearing-in

President Akufo-Addo will be sworn-in for a second term on January 7, 2021

The Ghana Police Service has said it is among other measures drawing a manpower strength of six thousand (6,000) personnel from its outfit, the Ghana Armed Forces and allied agencies to provide security for the swearing-in ceremonies of the President-Elect, Vice President-Elect, Speakers and Members of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic scheduled for Thursday, January 7, 2021.

In a news release detailing security arrangement mapped out for the event, the Police Service said it will ensure the provision of a conducive environment around all dignitaries attending the inaugural ceremonies and other related events whiles ensuring all VVIPs in attendance are offered close protection as appropriate.



The Service has thus asked the public to stay off the immediate vicinities of the Accra International Conference Center, the Accra Sports Stadium, the Black Star Square and the Entire State House Complex on January 6 and January 7 when the ceremonies will take place.



The aforementioned areas according to the Ghana Police Service will be secured and patrolled by security personnel who would also mount crash barriers at vantage points to cordon off and control movement to the venues. The police adds that it will only admit into the areas persons bearing invitation cards or accreditations into the specified venues on January 6 and January 7, whiles also conducting covert and overt operations in communities surrounding the State House Complex.



On COVID-19 protocols, the Police says it will ensure strict enforcement of all COVID-19 protocols including mask wearing for all attending dignitaries and role players. There will be field clinics, ambulances on standby and fire service stations at strategic locations to ensure medical emergency and fire safety during the event.

In addition to providing security, the Ghana Police Service will also support protocol duties of the State Protocol Department by performing ceremonial duties which will include Bearing of the State Sword, Performance by the Police Band, Escort by the Police Mounted Squadron and motorcade.



The Police Service indicates that there will be planned road closures, restrictions and diversions in parts of Accra occasioned by the ceremonies of which details will be made available to the public on January 5, 2021.



Signed by its Director of Public Affairs, SP Sheila Abayie-Buckman, the Ghana Police Service in the release has urged the public to cooperate with the security arrangements for the inaugural ceremonies of January 7, 2021 in support of the constitutional framework of government.



