Police administration and NIA to leverage data to enhance the identification of persons

The linkage of the databases by the police and NIA is to enhance identification when the need arises

As part of the digitalization agenda of the government, work is in progress to link the databases of the Police Service with the National Identification Authority to enhance the identification of persons when the need arises.

Addressing the 51st Cadet Officers Graduation Parade to induct a new Assistant Superintendent of Police in Accra, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia entreated the Police Service to leverage on technology and digitize their operations to enhance service delivery. He said in the era of global insecurity, law enforcers need to explore innovative approaches to maintain law and order.



While applauding the Police Service for their enormous contributions to the Rule of Law, Dr Bawumia announced that an additional 3000 motorbikes and 200 pick-up vehicles have been procured for the service to complement existing ones to enhance their visibility across the country.



The Cadet Officers’ Course is a career training programme designed for qualified officers of the Inspectorate who pass a competitive entrance examination. Since its inception, the Ghana Police Academy has run 50 courses. The mission of the Academy is to develop the intellectual academic and professional skills of Cadet Officers who will eventually turn out as transformational leaders focused on change, policies of the Service and capable of mustering resources to achieve institutional order.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia together with the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akufo Dampare and the Commandant of the Police Academy DCOP Baba Saanid Adamu inspected the parade. The Vice President pledged the government’s commitment to support the service with the needed resources to aid their work and urged the Service to deepen its transformation strides to make the service a world-class one. He appealed to the public to be vigilant and support the Police to improve security. Dr. Bawumia while congratulating the officers entreated them not only to enforce the law but, protect the image of the noble profession.



The 51st Cadet Officers’ Graduation saw 308 Cadet Officers [passed out after six months of intensive training. Princeton Peasah Darkwa was adjudged the Best All Round Cadet Officer, Richlove Konadu Afoakwa took home the Best in Law Enforcement Subjects and Adwoa Agyeiwaa took the Commandant’s Special Award.