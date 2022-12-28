1
Police adopts December 27 as Prophecy Communication Compliance Day

George Akuffo Dampare IGP Dampare12122112 Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has reminded the public especially faith-based groups to ensure compliance with the law regarding the communication of prophecies as 2022 comes to an end.

Last year, the Police cautioned prophets to be circumspect especially about their 31st all-night prophecies that had over the years created fear and panic.

The Police in a statement said just as these religious groups have complied with the directive over the year, it is reminding them to continue in that stead as another 31st all-night service draws night.

The Police said whereas Ghanaians have the right to practice their faith in religion, freedom of worship and speech, this right must not be exercised in violation of the rights of others and the public interest.

As part of sustaining the gains made so far, the Police noted it has adopted 27th December of each year as the Prophecy Communication Compliance Day.

This day is being set aside to remind the citizenry to practice their faith within the confines of the law to ensure a safe, secure environment, free of anxiety generated from predictions of impending harm, danger or death.

