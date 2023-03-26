Police announce traffic interruptions in Accra, Cape Coast over Kamala Harris state visit

Some principal streets of Accra will be blocked for the visit of Kamala Harris

Ahead of the visit of the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, to Ghana, the Ghana Police Service has released a security-induced traffic management arrangement for the next three days.

In a statement signed by ASP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, regular traffic flow in parts of Accra and Cape Coast in the Central Region, will be disrupted within the period guest is in Ghana on her official state visit.



The police have since urged all motorists within these areas to exercise patience with the police, while urging that they use alternate routes.



Detailed police officers are also expected to be deployed along these streets, the police statement added.



The statement added that the new traffic arrangements will begin from Sunday, March 26, 2023, from midday.



Below is a breakdown of the arrangements, as captured in the statement.

Sunday, 26th March, 2023, Traffic Arrangements within Accra



“Between the hours of midday and 4:00 pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks along the Liberation Road from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) traffic intersection, through Opeibea, up to the National Theatre.”



Monday, 27th march, 2023, Traffic Arrangement within Accra



“Between the hours of 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the National Theatre, through the AU Roundabout to the Jubilee House, and from the Jubilee House to the Emmanuel Eye Clinic area at Shiashie.



“There will also be intermittent roadblocks from the Ako Adjei Interchange through to the Labone Secondary School area and along the John Evans Atta Mills High Street and onto the Bukom Boxing Arena.”

Tuesday, 28th March, 2023, Traffic Arrangements Within Accra and Cape Coast



“In Accra, between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the National Theatre, through the Ministries Traffic Intersection up to Castle Traffic Light at the Black Star Square.



“In Cape Coast between midday to 6:00 pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium, through Bakano Road and Aminstimadzi Road to Omanhene’s Palace and from the Omanhene’s Palace through Beace Road, up to the Cape Coast Castle.”



Wednesday, 29th March, 2023, Traffic Arrangements within Accra



“Between the hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the National Theatre through the Jubilee House along the Liberation Road, up to the Pawpaw Street area in East Legon.”

You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV here:







AE/