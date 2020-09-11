Crime & Punishment

Police arrest 109 persons at Ritz Junction for attacking bailiff

DSP Effia Tenge, Deputy Superintendent of Police

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 109 persons for allegedly attacking a team of police personnel assigned to assist a bailiff to execute a court order at Ritz Junction.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Command, told the Ghana News Agency that the team was met with fierce resistance as some hooligans wanted to attack the bailiff and cause disturbances amid violence.



She said the team retreated, protected the bailiff and took him to safety.

The Head of the Public Affairs Unit said on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, the Regional Police Command re-strategised and moved in to the said location and arrested 109 suspects including 13 females.



DSP Tenge said all the suspects were undergoing screening and those found culpable to have obstructed the police in the lawful discharge of their duty would be put before court.

