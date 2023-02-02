Police arrest 12 members of organised crime syndicate involved in carjacking, robbery and murder

Some of the suspects arrested by the police

The Ghana Police Service has arrested some 12 persons suspected to belong to a syndicate responsible for various crimes across the country.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested between July 2022 and January 2023 as a result of a sustained operation.



“The Police have arrested twelve people who are members of an organised crime syndicate involved in a series of carjacking, robbery and murder incidents across three regions of the country.



"The arrests follow a sustained, intelligence-led operation by a special police team which mounted surveillance on the activities of the gang between July 2022 and January 2023 in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern Regions.



A police statement dated February 1 listed the names of the suspects as Prince Opuni, Kwabena Kyei Barfour, Jeffrey Dwomoh alias Jeff, Clifford Opoku alias Spider, Samuel Adom, William Ansah, Bernard Adu Gyamfi, Anthony Tawiah alias Wizzy, Andrew Kwame Owusu, Musah Sulley, Yaw Acheampong, Charles Lotherford.



The gang according to the police operated with guns with which they attacked their victims, took over their cars and then sell off the cars to others.

“Investigations into the activities of the syndicate revealed that suspect, Jeffry Dwomoh, shot and killed one of his victims, during one of the carjacking expeditions at Brofoyedru near Ahenema Kokoben,” the police statement said.



The police added that it recovered ten (10) vehicles believed to have been snatched by the gang from their victims as well as several weapons and ammunitions, and a cash amount of GHC10,010.00 from the suspects during the operation.



The police added that it is currently in the process of arresting one more suspect who is believed to facilitate double vehicle documentation for the gang.



GA/SARA