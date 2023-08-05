Police arrest 14-year-old boy for suspected robbery at Potsin

The incident took place at Potsin in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region

The Central Regional Police Command has initiated an investigation into the alleged involvement of a 14-year-old boy in a robbery incident, resulting in the boy sustaining deep machete wounds. The suspect was apprehended while receiving medical treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The incident took place at Potsin in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, where residents were horrified to discover Philip Dadzie, a JHS 2 student, lying in a pool of blood in a bush on July 26th, 2023. The young boy had suffered severe machete wounds on various parts of his body.



Initially, he claimed that he was attacked by unidentified assailants who had sought directions from him while he was on an early morning jog along the Potsin Dominase stretch. This news generated public sympathy, prompting members of the community, even those abroad, to contribute financially towards his medical expenses.



However, the situation has taken a surprising turn as recent revelations indicate that the boy sustained the machete wounds during a clash with security personnel at the Dominase Onion Market while attempting to steal from the market. According to sources, the suspect was in the company of four other individuals aged between 25 and 30 when they went to the market. When intercepted by one of the market's security guards, the young suspect wielded a knife and attacked the guard, who defended himself by inflicting multiple machete wounds on the boy.



After escaping the scene, the suspect was later found and coerced by his accomplices into giving the false narrative about being attacked. However, the market's security guards, upon seeing media reports, reported the truth to the Potsin police station.



Following police interrogation, the suspect confessed to his involvement in the attempted theft at the market. He has since been discharged from the 37 Military Hospital in Accra and is currently assisting the police with their inquiries. Meanwhile, the other suspects involved in the incident are being pursued by the authorities.



GA/KPE

