Police arrest 20 Obuasi SHS students over a clash that left one in critical condition

The students are said to have been returning from inter-schools games

The Obuasi police have arrested some 20 students of the Obuasi Senior High Technical School over a clash with some residents of Sokoban in the Kumasi Metropolis.

A report by 3news.com said that the students were on a bus from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium when their vehicle was hit with an object that broke their side window.



Enraged by the situation, the students are said to have gone on a rampage, eventually attacking two people.



The two, the report added, were a bus conductor and a hawker.



A mother of one of the victims explained that “I saw them get out of their bus and started attacking. They pulled objects, and everybody was running helter-skelter. I saw them pounce on my son with blood oozing all over his body.”

She said this as she joined scores to mass up at the Ampabame No1 Police Station, where the suspects have been kept, the report added.



Another relative of one of the persons who were attacked is reported to have said that until the results of his nephew’s progress is given to him, he will not leave the hospital premises.



“I am not leaving here until I hear my nephew is alive,” he said.



Even as the police continue with its investigations, it has intensified surveillance in the Sokoban and Ampabame communities.

This is because there are still some students from senior high schools who are still returning to their campuses after their annual inter-schools athletics competition.



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







AE/OGB