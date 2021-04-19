Police arrest 230 suspected criminals

230 suspected criminals were arrested at the Soldier Bar

A team of Police Officers from the National Police Operations Department have arrested 230 suspected criminals at the Soldier Bar in Adabraka, a suburb of Accra for engaging in various criminal activities including drug peddling and trafficking.

The operation took place on Thursday 15th April 2021 as a swoop based on Police intelligence.



Some items were also retrieved from the suspects. These included unregistered motorbikes, wrappers of dried leaves believed to be Indian hemp, assorted mobile phones, wristwatches and a Cameroonian passport.

Police is thanking those who provide information to weed out criminals, while also warning that criminals must cease operation because the long arm of the law will catch up with them.