Police arrest 27 people for not wearing face masks

All 27 persons were arrested for breaching the COVID-19 protocols

The Nima Divisional Police Command in the early hours of Thursday embarked on a snap operation and arrested 27 suspects for breaching the COVID-19 protocols in place to stem the spread of the disease.

As part of the government initiative to curb the spread of the COVID-19 protocol, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his 22nd COVID-19 address to the nation charged the Security agencies to enforce the protocols against those violating them.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Abraham Acquaye, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of the Nima Division, said the purpose of the operation was to caution flouters of the protocols on the importance to abide by the safety protocols especially on the wearing of nose masks.



ACP Acquaye said the Division had strengthened its snap operations following the call by President Akufo-Addo charged the security’s agencies to enforce the wearing of mask.



He said the suspects arrested were given education on the need to wear nose masks before being granted bail.

The snap operation was conducted by the Divisional Crime Officer, Superintendent Kwadwo Appiah and DSP Aggrey Baforgo, the District Crime Officer.



According to the officers “we feel orientation has not gone well with the people and would urge the National Commission for Civic Education to educate effectively on the safety protocols.”



Mr Acquaye said as part of the operations, the Division and the Municipal Chief Executive of the Ayawaso East would spring a surprise on surrounding schools both primary and the senior high schools next week.