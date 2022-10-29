Police arrest 29 over violent clashes at Ashaiman

File photo

The Police have arrested twenty-nine suspects for their involvement in violent clashes between two factions at New Tulaku, Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region.

Police investigation says the violence ensued following a misunderstanding between two rival factions at the New Tulaku meat market that resulted in the alleged attack.



[adrotate group="2"]At least six people sustained various degrees of injuries, a statement issued by the police said.



Meanwhile, the injured are currently at the hospital receiving medical attention, and are all in stable condition, according to medical authorities.

The police have since restored calm and deepened personnel presence at Ashaiman and its environs.



Police say all those involved in the melee will be brought to justice as investigation continues.