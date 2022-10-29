0
Menu
News

Police arrest 29 over violent clashes at Ashaiman

Arrested 1 File photo

Sat, 29 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Police have arrested twenty-nine suspects for their involvement in violent clashes between two factions at New Tulaku, Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region.

Police investigation says the violence ensued following a misunderstanding between two rival factions at the New Tulaku meat market that resulted in the alleged attack.

[adrotate group="2"]At least six people sustained various degrees of injuries, a statement issued by the police said.

Meanwhile, the injured are currently at the hospital receiving medical attention, and are all in stable condition, according to medical authorities.

The police have since restored calm and deepened personnel presence at Ashaiman and its environs.

Police say all those involved in the melee will be brought to justice as investigation continues.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges