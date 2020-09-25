Police arrest 3 'deadly' armed robbers

The three alleged robbers, Jamal Mohamed, Dignanti alias Kobolo and Kofi Ketewa

The Ashanti Regional Police Command on Thursday, September 24, 2020, announced the arrest of three “deadly” armed robbers in the Kumasi Metropolis in connection with some robbery cases.

The three, Jamal Mohamed, Dignanti alias Kobolo and Kofi Ketewa were arrested in connection series of robberies that took place in some parts of the region.



Addressing the media in a press conference the Ashanti Regional Police Commander COP Kwasi Mensah Duku said the suspects on February 10, 2017, robbed and killed one Mr Elijah at Breman a suburb of Kumasi, who was an official of the Volta River Authority.



The robbers who were described as deadly by COP Duku are in police custody assisting investigations.



He added that Police have also arrested car fraud syndicate who have for the past months terrorized residents of Atasemanso, Santasi and its surrounding areas.

The suspects of the car syndicate a Mobile Money Vendor at Santasi, Micheal Kwame alias America and Kwadwo Korankye, a taxi driver at Santasi Roundabout were busted for snatching cars.



The two according to COP Duku were busted at Oduom after stealing a Toyota Hilux with the registration number GN- 526- 19.



He added that the suspects would be put before a law court to face the full rigours of the law.