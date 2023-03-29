Police arrest 3 men for brandishing weapons in viral video

One of the suspects arrested

The Ghana Police Service have announced the arrest of three men who were captured in a viral video wielding guns at Japa, a community in the Western Region.

According to the police, the suspects: Godfred Appiah, alias Nana Kobina Gyan; Isaac Amoako, alias Nana Owusu; and Theophilus Yeboah, alias Fire were arrested after an intelligence operation on March 27, 2023.



In a post shared on Facebook, on March 29, 2023, the police added that it also retrieved four pump action shotguns and 24 AAA-refilled cartridges in the course of the operation to arrest the suspects.



“The Police operation initially led to the arrest of the prime suspect, Godfred Appiah, who was seen in the video firing the weapon. Further Police investigation led to the arrest of suspects Theophilus Yeboah and Isaac Amoako, who the investigation revealed as the owner and supplier of the said weapon.



“A search conducted at the residence of suspect Isaac Amoako led to the retrieval of four (4) pump action shotguns including twenty-four (24) AAA-refilled cartridges. However, he could not produce documents to cover three of the weapons,” parts of the post read.



The police said that the suspects were remanded into their custody after they were arraigned before the Tarkwa Circuit Court on Wednesday, March 2023, 2023

It added that the suspects are to re-appear in court on April 6, 2023.



IB/OGB