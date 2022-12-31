Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with Kasoa MoMo robbery

Logo of the Ghana Police Service

Police intelligence operations has led to the arrest of three suspects for their involvement in a mobile money (MoMo) robbery at Kasoa, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Police investigations so far indicate that the suspects, armed with a pump-action gun concealed in a baby diaper sack, attacked and shot a MoMo merchant at his business centre.



Even when the victim fled for his life, the suspects heartlessly pursued him, shot him from behind and robbed him of an unspecified amount of money.



Painstaking investigation and intelligence operations led to the retrieval of a pump-action and the arrest of suspects, Michael Otu, alias Rider; Godfred Okine and Asaa Faisal, alias Commander, described by the other suspects as the mastermind behind the criminal act, stating also that he is the one who provides the gang with weapons.



Suspect Godfred Okine, later complained of ill health and was rushed to the hospital but died while receiving medical attention. His body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.



An investigation into his demise by the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) established that the deceased suspect was handled professionally by the officers from the time he was arrested until his passing.

The PPSB has also made contact with the family of the deceased suspect as part of its investigation.



The two remaining suspects, Michael Otu and Asaa Faisal, were put before the Ofaakor District Court on Thursday, December 29, 2022, and were remanded into Police custody to reappear in court on Thursday, January 12, 2023.



The injured victim is receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition.



Meanwhile, efforts are underway, to arrest the other suspect who is on the run.