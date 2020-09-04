Crime & Punishment

Police arrest 3 suspects over street robberies

The robbers were arrested on suspicion of several counts of robbery

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has busted three persons suspected to be involved in street robberies in the Kumasi Metropolis.

Three suspects according to police were arrested on suspicion of several counts of robbery and possession of stolen items.



Addressing the Media in a press conference on Thursday, September 3, 2020, the Asante Regional Police Commander COP Kwasi Mensah Duku said the three male suspects, Akwasi John, Josuah Afriyie both 18 years and Joseph Adongo, 25 years were arrested after a series of five robberies at Dichemso Plaza, Moshie Zongo, Krofrom and its surrounding areas.



Narrating the story COP Kwasi Mensah Duku said Akwasi John and Joshua Afriyie were arrested on August 31, 2020, after attacking a National Security Operative with machete and Scissors at Dichemso Plaza.

Joseph Adongo who was operating around Moshie Zongo was also arrested at Moshie Zongo Zongo Methodist church after attacking some residents with a foreign pistol.



He added that although the suspects have admitted the offence, they will soon arraign them before court for prosecution.

