5
Menu
News

Police arrest 35-year-old alleged gay for having sex with a 15-year-old boy in Techiman

Asbhjd.png The alleged gay man being escorted by the police

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Techiman on allegations of engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old boy.

The arrest, which was captured on video and shared on social media, shows the said homosexual man being led by some police officers.

The video, originally posted on Twitter by Sika official on June 19, 2023, shows the man being escorted by two police officers towards a police vehicle. In the background, individuals present can be heard expressing their disapproval over the said act and shouting ‘gay man, ‘gay man’ as the police lead the man into the already awaiting vehicle.

The footage was captioned, "A 35-year-old man, who is an alleged homosexual, has been arrested for having sex with a 15-year-old boy in Techiman."

Watch the video below:



You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:





You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV







AM/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan
Ghana Police officer caught beating up a civilian in public
Nogokpo spokesperson speaks after Agyinasare misses 14-day ultimatum
Sarkodie impregnated me, refused to accept responsibility - Yvonne Nelson
Supporters overwhelm Gyakye Quayson with uplifting anthem at rally
Manhyia shares video evidence of how Antoahene challenged Otumfuo
Manhyia fines pastor for snatching another man's wife
Miracles Aboagye is an antidote to Sammy Gyamfi - Adom-Otchere
Mahama reacts to Quayson’s criminal case being heard daily
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: