Police arrest 80 foreign nationals at Kenyase-Duase

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested 80 foreign nationals believed to be illegal immigrants at Kenyase-Duase in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.

The 80 Foreigners believed to be Nigerians were all living in a chamber and hall apartment at Duase.



Speaking on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's social program, "Asem Bebe Dabi" on Monday, October 15, 2022 the Unit Committee Secretary for the area, Mr Kofi Kakari, said suspicious moves by the suspects forced some residents in the area to report them to police.



"Ironically all these 80 individuals are living in the chamber and hall apartment which beats our imagination ".



"Some opinion leaders after learning the presence of these immigrants followed up and questioned them on their activities in the area but they failed to give a tangible reason."



"This arrest is a joint action by community members who have observed the suspicious activities of the persons for months and thus decided to hand them over to the police for further investigations to be conducted," he told the host of the show, Krobea Nana Yaw Asante.



Mr. Kofi Kakari disclosed that they saw some of these foreigners coming to their numbers to join their counterparts who were already lodging in the area causing fear and panic among residents.

"We called for the arrest of the foreigners because we believe they pose a security threat and as such, we want the relevant authorities to probe their operations"



The arrest marks the second time the police has incarcerated a large number of suspected illegal immigrants in the district.



