Police arrest 83 persons for flouting coronavirus protocols in Upper West region

File photo: The culprits were arrested for their refusal to wear nose masks

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested 83 persons, comprising 66 males and 17 females, for refusing to wear their nose masks in public as directed by the President.

Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, the Upper West Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, told the media that they had cautioned the people to strictly adhere to the protocols, prior to the mass arrest.



“For the time being we’ve been going around sensitizing and we are making sure that we all adhere to it. So I will only say the recalcitrant, who are not willing to wear the nose mask, are those we have arrested,” he said.



Chief Insp. Boateng said the culprits will be interrogated and their responses would inform the Police Command of the next line of action.

He expressed worry that some people had the masks but deliberately refused to wear them adding, that they are meant to be worn and not hiden in pockets or handbags.



Some of those arrested said they had the masks in their pockets while riding their motorbikes.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed the Ghana Police Service to enforce the COVID-19 safety protocols, especially nose mask wearing.