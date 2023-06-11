2
Police arrest Riders for various offences at Adentan

Okada File photo

Sun, 11 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

Police under the Police Action Against Indiscipline (PAARI) have arrested motorcycle Riders over various traffic offenses.

The offenses included jumping the red light, riding with pillion riders without crash helmets among others.

Although the Officers declined to speak, the GNA counted about 58 motorbikes at a point.

A source close to the Ghana Police Office told the GNA that the offenders would be arrainged before Adenta Magistrate Court for prosecution.

