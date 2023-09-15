Police arrest accomplice of house help who murdered employer in Kumasi

The suspects James Anokye and John Allister

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of one more person, James Anokye, who is believed to be involved in the murder of Efia Ahenkan, an employer who met her untimely demise after she was stabbed by her house help.

The incident which occurred on Friday, September 8, in Kumasi saw the main suspect, John Allister flee the crime scene with the deceased’s KIA Sportage private car with registration No. GS 307-21.



According to a police report, the suspects; John Allister and one other were traced to Accra after they had sold the car belonging to the deceased.



The police added that the sold car was further traced to Adenta, a suburb of Accra but now impounded and at the Oyibi police station for investigations.



Meanwhile, the police have announced that they are looking forward to arresting the buyer of the KIA Sportage private car of Efia Ahenkan.



“The Police, through a targeted intelligence-led operation on 14th September 2023, arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old woman identified as Princess Afia Ahenkan at Apaaso near Sokoban Ampabame in the Ashanti Region.

“Further Police investigation led to the arrest of suspect Allister John, who was the househelp of the deceased, and his accomplice, James Anokye in Accra, who went into hiding with the deceased’s KIA Sportage private car with registration No. GS 307-21 which they sold.



“The car has, however, been found at Adenta with its documents and subsequently impounded at the Oyibi Police Station for further investigation while efforts are underway to arrest the buyer to assist the investigation,” parts of the police report on Twitter read.



Meanwhile, an in-law to the deceased, Efia Ahenkan, has voiced her suspicion of John Allister committing the crime with James Anokye who visited the former on Friday, September 8, 2023.



Background



Sports broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah on September 14, 2023, revealed chilling details of the incident, indicating that the woman known as Efia Ahenkan alias Princess Efia was the wife of Reverend Osei Kofi’s son who is based in London, United Kingdom.

Per Kwaku Yeboah’s narration of events, Princess Efia was allegedly stabbed by her house help whom she recruited barely months ago.



“The family of Reverend Osei Kofi is in deep sorrow now because the wife of his London-based son has been killed. The man wanted his wife to have the freedom to undertake her business activities so recruited a house help through an agency.



“The name of the house help was John Allister and he was paying him through the agency. On Friday, she was having a conversation with her friend when the said friend heard her scream that she has been stabbed. The phone went dead and her number went off so the following day the friend sent a police team to the house in Kumasi," he said.





Dan Kwaku Yeboah went on to paint a picture of the crime scene and the state of the house when the police in the company of the said friend visited the house.

“Upon getting to the house, they realized that the dog in the house had been released and the body of the lady was lying in the garage. The car in the garage had been driven away by the house help,” he said.



