Police arrest driver in connection with Buipe disturbances

File photo

The Damongo Police have arrested one person, a driver, in connection with the recent disturbances that occurred in Buipe in the Savannah Region.

This comes on the back of the arrest of eight people in the community for their involvement in the ruination of property belonging to some non-indigenes at Mande in Buipe.



One person was shot during the melee.



The driver is reported to have driven some of the protestors to the Police Station on Monday, 16 January 2023.



The youth, who were protesting the alleged enskinment of a chief, who is a non-indigene, in the suburb, also stomped the Palace of the Yagbonwura demanding the release of the persons who were arrested.

Calm has since been restored to the town, however, the youth have said if the Police go ahead with their alleged intention to arrest the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Gonjaland Youth Association, the worse may occur.



According to the Youth Chief of the Damongo Traditional area, Yakubu Jaaga, arresting the PRO of the Gonjaland Youth Association will only escalate the situation.



He said: “We are calling for peace, so there is no need in arresting our PRO.



“Immediately they [Police] arrest the PRO, they will escalate the whole issue.”