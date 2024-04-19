Police arrest driver of truck that caused Ghana's new train to crash during test run

Police say the driver abandoned the truck on the track eventually leading to the accident

The Ghana Police Service has taken into custody the driver of a Hyundai truck with registration number GS 9018 - 20, following an incident on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line that resulted in a collision with the country's recently acquired Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicate that the driver allegedly abandoned the truck on the railway line, ultimately leading to the collision with the DMU train, which had been undergoing a test run after its procurement from Poland.



“The Ghana Police Service has arrested the driver of a Hyundai truck with registration number GS 9018 - 20 for allegedly causing an accident involving a Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line today Thursday 18th April 2024.



“Police preliminary investigation has established that the suspect driver left the said vehicle unattended on the railway line, leading to a collision with the train,” a police statement issued in the evening of Thursday said.



Although the police have yet to disclose the identity of the suspect, they have affirmed their commitment to further probe the incident.



The collision occurred around 12:10 pm, as confirmed by the Ministry of Railways Development. Despite efforts to activate the emergency braking system, the train was unable to halt before striking the unattended truck, which was parked in its path on a curve.



There were no fatalities resulting from the accident. However, the collision caused damage to the train's driver's cabin and resulted in the destruction of the truck, the ministry's statement disclosed.

GA/SARA



