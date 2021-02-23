Police arrest five suspects in Adansi Nyankomasi bullion van attack

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested five persons suspected to be involved in the Adansi Nyankomasi bullion van robbery attack on January 19, this year.

The bullion van, which belonged to the Delta Security Company, was transporting cash from the Dunkwa-On-Offin branch of the GCB Bank to New Edubiase when it was attacked. GHc500,000.00 was taken away by the robbers.



The robbers also shot and killed a police escort during the attack.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Kwasi Mensah Duku, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, told journalists in Kumasi that the five were currently in police custody assisting in investigations.



They are Bismark Owusu Ansah, alias Obese, 29 years, Azumah Titus, 23, Kofi Mathew, alias Wiser, 24, Kwadwo Agyapong, alias Labista, 30, and Martin Tei, alias Kwadwo Darko, 26.



According to COP Mensah Duku, police intelligence established the identities of the suspects and arrested them at their various hideouts in Kumasi, Techiman in the Bono East, and Kasoa in the Central Region.



Upon their arrest, a total of GH?53,934.00, together with two Toyota Collora saloon cars, one tricycle and two motorbikes were retrieved from them.

They admitted the offence during interrogation and said they acquired the items through monies from the robbery, COP Mensah Duku said.



Other personal effects suspected to have been bought from the booty were retrieved and retained for evidential purposes.



COP Mensah Duku said Wiser and Kwadwo Darko were on the wanted list of the Bono East Regional Police Command for their involvement in the WESTEC Security Bullion Van robbery, which occurred on May 8, 2020.



The Command has also mounted a manhunt for John Appiah, also known as Omega, a 22-year old senior high school graduate, who is said to be the leader of the gang.



Police intelligence indicated that Omega was a violent person.