Police arrest footballer, others with 46 slabs of Indian hemp

The suspects were transporting the narcotic drugs when they were apprehended

A 20-year-old amateur footballer Frank Nketiah, together with two other suspects are in the grips of the Tema Regional Police Command for possessing 46 slabs of suspected narcotic drugs.

Frank Nketiah together with Kofi Asmah, a 29-year-old driver, and Michael Adu, 27, were arrested by the Ashaiman police upon security intelligence on Wednesday the 20th of January.



The suspects were transporting the narcotic drugs in a wine coloured Hyundai Jet car with registration number GT 3291-20 when police picked them up, after trailing them from Afariwa Junction to Bethlehem, all suburbs of Ashaiman.

A search conducted by Police on the suspects found 46 slabs of compressed dried plant material suspected to be narcotics mixed with a quantity of camphor in a “Ghana Must Go” bag at the luggage compartment of the said car.



Suspects are currently in police custody assisting investigations whilst the aforementioned impounded car and exhibits which were retrieved, have been retained for evidential purposes.