Police arrest four suspects involved in railway track theft near Nsawam

Four (4) suspects have been arrested over their involvement in the theft of railway tracks near Nsawam.

The suspects, identified as Ibrahim Adamu, Abdul Kadri, Japharu Haruna, along with the driver of a Hyundai Mighty truck bearing registration number GS-3201-09, Stephen Tetteh Blebo; were apprehended around 8:20 pm while transporting quantities of stolen railway lines.



The police patrol team, stationed at Oparekrom junction, acted upon receiving credible information regarding the theft.



Upon interception, the suspects and the vehicle loaded with the stolen railway lines were swiftly brought to the station for further investigation.



The detained suspects and impounded vehicle are currently under police custody in Nsawam as investigations continue into the matter.



The incident underscores the ongoing challenge of railway infrastructure theft plaguing the region.



Angry residents of the Pakro community in Akuapem South in January this year intercepted a truck carrying stolen railway tracks and offloaded them in the middle of the community.

This action was taken following a meeting between the Akuapem South MCE Frank Aidoo and the community who called for their vigilance to help address the issue of railway track theft.



Subsequently, Mr. Frank Aidoo wrote a letter dated January 14, 2024, to the Ministry of Railway Development, urging urgent action to halt the looting of railway tracks.



He also notified the Eastern Regional Minister, local police, and Eastern Regional Police command to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators.



Unfortunately, the seized railway tracks disappeared.



Some residents alleged connivance of some community members and the perpetrators.



The MCE Frank Aidoo and the Police have since intensified efforts to clamp down on such criminal activities in the municipality and surrounding areas.

In a meeting with the community on Friday vehemently denied accusations of involvement in the theft of railway tracks within the municipality.



The MCE Frank Aidoo averred the allegations against him were unfounded intended to besmirch his reputation, particularly ahead of the upcoming Parliamentary primary in Akuapem South, which he is contesting.



Assembly member for Fantetown Electoral area at Pakro , Abdul Latif Saed, said the MCE had no hand in the removal and disappearance of the railway track, stating that it took the community by surprise.



Railway track theft remains a nationwide concern, with various regions, including parts of the Eastern Region, witnessing an increase in such incidents.