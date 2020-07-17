Crime & Punishment

Police arrest landlord for butchering tenant to death, injuring tenant's wife

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested Adjei Boye, a landlord at Manhean, for allegedly murdering his tenant by butchering him with a cutlass.

Boye reportedly also hacked the wife of Kweku Abu, 38, the deceased, with the same cutlass causing injuries to her head.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Command, who briefed the Ghana News Agency in Accra said police received a complaint about the incident on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at about 1935 hours.



She said the complainant told the police that at about 1650 hours while he was working at his site in the neighbourhood, he heard shouts for help.



DSP Tenge said the complainant then rushed to the compound of Boye and found that he had butchered his tenant Abu, and so with the assistance of other neighbours they rushed Abu to the Amasaman Government Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.



DSP Tenge said Police proceeded to Amasaman Government Hospital and found the body of the deceased in the boot of a taxi parked in front of the emergency ward in a pair of jeans trousers.

"There were deep cutlass wounds on the right jaw, both arms with the right wrist almost chopped off and some of his left fingers chopped off,” she said.



She said there were also multiple cutlass wounds on the upper part of the body and that police removed the body and deposited it at the Police Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.



DSP Tenge said “on same day at about 2100 hours, the wife of deceased on contact came to the station with a cut on her head and blood oozing from it reported that at about 1630 hours, her landlord Boye slashed her with a cutlass and also butchered her husband for no apparent reason.”



She said a police medical report form was issued to her for treatment.

