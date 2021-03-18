Police arrest man who set fiancée's room on fire, killing her son

The police have arrested Kwaku Agyemang for setting the house on fire

A 33-year-old driver from the Ashanti region, Kwaku Agyemang, has been arrested by the Police for allegedly setting fire to the room of his fiancée, Patricia Kyeremanteng.

According to a graphic.com.gh report, this came about as a result of a dispute between the two, leading to the death of the 10-year-old son of his fiancée.



Prince Oti, the deceased, is reported to have been trapped in the fire and was burnt to death, while his twin sister, Princess Oti and their younger sister, Blessing Animwaa Agyemang, sustained various degrees of burns.



Agyemang is currently at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital receiving treatment under armed guard while the charred body of the boy has been deposited at the Akaase Methodist Hospital.



In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti region Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, explained that about 1am on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Daniel Yaw Opoku, the owner of the house where the incident occurred, went to the police station to report that his house had been set on fire and that he suspected Agyemang of being behind the blaze.

He explained further that Daniel Opoku quickly informed the Ghana National Fire Service, who proceeded to the scene and put out the fire.



The suspect soon after setting the room on fire, left the scene, sprinkled petrol on himself and set himself alight and reported at the hospital that he was also caught up in the fire, the Police said.



But, his fiancée, Patience, who was also at the hospital, informed the doctor that on the contrary, Kwaku Agyemang was the mastermind behind the fire.



Consequently, the police were informed, leading to his arrest. Three other rooms in the house were also razed down by the fire.