Police arrest mother for dumping baby in gutter

File photo: The suspect has been described as a serial baby trafficker

A young lady described by her peers as a serial baby trafficker has been arrested by the police for dumping the dead body of her baby into a sewage drain at Asylum Down in Accra.

According to an Adom News report, the lady identified as Obaa Yaa raised an alarm about her discovery of a baby in the drains and sought public help.



Eyewitnesses say the deceased baby lying in a supine position was retrieved from the drain. However, the suspicious mannerism of Obaa Yaa led to an attempt to interrogate her and that saw her taking to her heels.



An intensive search by the people in the neighborhood led to her apprehension after which she confessed to being the mother of the baby.



According to her, she decided to dump the baby in the drain after she realized she had become unresponsive during breastfeeding.

She states that her baby during breastfeeding started foaming in the mouth and begun turning pale and cold which caused her to panic.



The residents who were not ready to buy into her story handed her over to the police who have taken her into custody to assist in investigation.



However, some persons close to Obaa Yaa, stated she in the early part of the day created the impression that her baby had been kidnapped.



According to them, she has been a serial baby trafficker who has sold off her two babies; that her action in the morning was suspicious to them.