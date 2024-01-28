News

Police arrest one person; on manhunt for others in Yendi election-related disturbances

POLICE SERVICE File photo

Sun, 28 Jan 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one suspect and is on a manhunt for others in Yendi for electoral-related offences.

The Police Service in a statement explained that the persons are suspected of damaging electoral materials during the sorting of ballots in the ongoing internal parliamentary elections of the New Patriotic Party.

“The Police worked together with the Military, in line with our established protocols, to restore law, order and security in the area.

“No persons were injured during the disturbances.

“We wish to assure the public that all persons behind this unfortunate act shall be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” the statement concluded.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
