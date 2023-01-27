Police arrest one suspect in Krofrom violent disturbances

Suspect arrested, Nana Osei Gyeabour

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has arrested one suspect in connection with the violent disturbances at Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

According to the police, the suspect arrested, Nana Osei Gyeabour alias Point, was one of the people who perpetrated the violence which resulted in the death of one person and the razing down of buildings.



The police in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb said that the suspect and the other culprits inflicted multiple machete wounds on the victim, Kwabena Azure, who was pronounced after being taken to the hospital.



“The suspect in the company of some others attacked the deceased victim, Kwabena Azure, on 25th January 2023 and inflicted multiple machete wounds on him. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.



“Following the death of the victim, on 27th January, 2023 a group of people believed to be friends of the deceased besieged the scene at Krofrom where the deceased was attacked and set the place ablaze,” parts of the statement.

The police also said that it has restored calm to the area and with the help of the Ghana Fire Service managed to put out the fire.



It added that it is continuing with its investigation into the matter and is on a manhunt for the other suspects.







