Police arrest over 300 criminals in Kasoa

The police swooped on them at various locations in Buduburam, Adade, CP, Akwele and Ofaakor

The Central Regional Police Thursday rounded up 340 suspected criminals in and around the Kasoa township.

According to reports by Graphic Online, the suspects who are mostly Nigerians included five females.



Nine of the suspects were found in possession of substances suspected to be Indian hemp [weed].



Items retrieved included 245 laptops, 142 assorted mobile phones, and six Nigerian passports.

At a press briefing after the arrests, the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mrs Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong, said the police and personnel from the Ghana Immigration Service were screening and profiling the suspects after which those found culpable would be put before court.