Police arrest owners of collapsed galamsey pit at Dunkwa Breman

Over 50 people are still believed to be in the pit

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested two persons believed to be the owners of the galamsey site at Dunkwa Bremang where a tragedy occurred Wednesday.

Suspects Kwaku Appiah and Kofi Appiah were arrested following the incident and currently assisting police with investigations, EIB Network Central Region Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan reports.



Three unidentified persons died on Wednesday morning after an illegal mining (galamsey) pit caved in on them at Breman in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.



The deceased included two young men and a girl.

Over 50 people are still believed to be trapped in the galamsey pit after 36 were retrieved on Wednesday. Reports say dozens are in critical condition at Dunkwa On-Offin government Hospital receiving treatment.



The death comes in the wake of Operation Halt which has seen some 200 military personnel deployed to clear illegal miners off Ghana’s water bodies and forests.