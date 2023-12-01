Police arrest seven persons at Sampa

File photo

The Police have on Thursday 30th November, 2023 arrested seven people for firing indiscriminately during the installation of a paramount Chief at Sampa in the Bono Region.

In a brief statement the Police Service explained that seven people sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the indiscriminate firing and one person died.



“Two single barrel guns have been retrieved.

“All the suspects are in custody assisting the investigation,” the statement concluded.