Police arrest seven persons at Sampa

News
Fri, 1 Dec 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh
The Police have on Thursday 30th November, 2023 arrested seven people for firing indiscriminately during the installation of a paramount Chief at Sampa in the Bono Region.
In a brief statement the Police Service explained that seven people sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the indiscriminate firing and one person died.
“Two single barrel guns have been retrieved.
“All the suspects are in custody assisting the investigation,” the statement concluded.
