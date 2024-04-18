Police arrest suspect over fatal robbery attack on UENR students

According to the police, one more suspect remains at large

The Ghana Police Service says it has arrested one suspect in connection with a robbery incident which occurred on Odumase-Badu Road, near Sunyani, in the Bono Region on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

According to the police, the suspect, whose accomplice is currently on the run, was arrested following the robbery attack which targeted students of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) who were returning from a field trip.



“The Ghana Police Service has arrested one suspect in connection with a robbery incident which occurred on the Odumase-Badu road, near Sunyani, in the Bono Region at about 7pm on Tuesday, 16th April 2024.



“The suspect, and his accomplices currently on the run, attacked and robbed students and lecturers of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) while returning from a field trip,” the police said.



According to the police, the attack led to the death of a student while six others sustained minor injuries.



“A student, identified as Abdul Aziz Issah, sadly lost his life during the attack. Six other students who sustained minor injuries have been treated and discharged.

“Police highway patrol teams intervened and arrested one person. A manhunt is currently ongoing to get the other accomplices arrested to face justice,” the police statement issued on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, added.







GA/SARA



