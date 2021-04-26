Police arrest suspected criminals at 'The Event Hub'

150 suspected criminals were arrested at “The Event Hub”

A team of Police Officers from the National Police Operations Department, led by ACP Mr. Kwasi Arhin, Director/Operations, has arrested 150 suspected criminals including 25 females at “The Event Hub”, in Achimota-Kingsby.

The suspects were arrested in Accra on 22nd April 2021.



The arrest is part of the Police Administration’s resolve to use intelligence-led operations to rid the city of criminals.



The suspects, between the ages of 19 and 25 were arrested with assorted items, retrieved by Police.

They include unregistered vehicles and motorbikes; parcels of white substances and dried leaves believed to be narcotic drugs; mixtures of suspected codeine and laptop computers.



According to the police, they will continue to adopt strategies to rid communities of criminals, in a bid to prevent crimes and to ensure law and order in the country.



“The general public is encouraged to assist the Police with information on criminal activities. Call 191 and 18555 in cases of emergency,” a statement issued by the service said.