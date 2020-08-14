Crime & Punishment

Police arrest suspects in connection with murder of Pastor

The late Rev. Maxwell Attakorah

The Ashanti Regional Police Command have arrested dozens from criminal dens in the Kumasi Metropolis following the murder of Rev. Maxwell Attakorah, Head Pastor of Jehovah Nissi Evangelical Ministry branch at Ejisu-Tikrom.

Rev Maxwell Attakorah died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, after he was shot by suspected armed robbers at his residence in Anyinam Kegyase in the Nhyiaeso constituency.



Rev. Maxwell Attakorah was forty-four (44) years old.



Associate Pastor of the church, Douglas Sarfo, told Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo “I received a phone call from my pastor’s (the deceased’s) wife and she told me Pastor Maxwell Attakorah has been shot dead by armed robbers”.

Residents in Nhyiaeso constituency have complained bitterly about insecurity in the constituency.



Over five murder cases were recorded in 2019 within five months at Santasi-Apire, a community in the Nhyiaeso constituency.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has beefed up security situation in the constituency.

