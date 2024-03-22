Police arrest three arsonists in Bole

Smoke is seen rising from a car and a house

Three people have been apprehended in Bole on suspicion of setting some houses in the area on fire.

They have been detained for setting ablaze the houses of the Jahori tribe as a result of a conflict that ensued between the Bole Overlord and the Jahori tribe, citinewsroom.com reports.



The squabble emanates from a longstanding land dispute between the Bole community and the Jahori tribe, which brought about intensified tensions and reciprocated threats between the two parties.



A legal action initiated by Bole Wura Safo Kutugefeso in 2023 at the Tamale High Court against the Jahoris, resulted in a court ruling in favor of the Jahori tribe on February 6, 2024.



The presiding judge, Justice Richard Mac Kogyapwah, issued an injunction against Bole Wura's involvement in Jahori lands until final settlement.



Subsequently, during a court session on March 21, 2024, the arrest of Alex, the brother of Bole Wura, and a sub-chief was ordered.

The arrest sparked outrage among Bole's youth, prompting them to set fire to Jahori-owned houses.



Stephen Obeng Darko, legal counsel for the Jahori clan, reacting to these developments, stressed on the court's injunction against Bole Wura's interference in Jahori lands and affairs.



RAD/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.