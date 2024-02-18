Police arrest two suspects over murder of mobile money vendor at Walewale

The two suspects

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery and murder of a mobile money vendor in Walewale on February 12, 2024.

The arrested individuals, identified as Zakaria Yamusa, also known as Vandam, and Fatao Issah, were taken into custody through an intelligence-led operation.



According to a police report, the suspects not only shot and killed the late mobile money vendor but also caused injuries to seven other individuals during their attack.



“The Ghana Police Service, through an intelligence-led operation, has today, 17th February 2024, arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Walewale.



“The two suspects, Zakaria Yamusa alias Vandam and Fatao Issah, according to initial Police report, shot and killed two people including a mobile money vendor and further caused injuries to seven (7) others during the attack on 12th February 2024. The suspects are in custody and will be put before court to face justice,” a police statement said.



The police assured the public that both suspects would be brought before the court to face justice for their alleged involvement in the crime.

“Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has personally spoken to all the injured persons except one who is yet to be reached as well as the families of the two deceased victims via a telephone call and assured them of a thorough Police investigation.



“Also, the North-East Regional Police Commander has led a team of officers to visit the injured persons at the hospital and commiserated with the deceased families.



“The intelligence operation is still ongoing to get all other perpetrators involved arrested. We would like to assure the public that we shall surely get them,” the statement added.







