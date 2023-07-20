2
Police arrests 5 for lynching 2 accused of witchcraft and wizardry

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The police in the Mion district has arrested five suspects in connection with the lynching of two individuals accused of witchcraft at Zakpalsi in the Northern Region.

The victims, a man, and a woman, were lynched by the area's youth this week based on witchcraft allegations.

Following the incident, the youth fled the scene.

On Wednesday, 18 July 2023, the Northern Regional Police Command intervened and arrested five suspects.

So far, 12 suspects have been identified by the families of the deceased.

With the arrest of the five suspects, seven remain at large.

