Police arrests 507 illegal immigrants in Bolgatanga

Immigrants arrested in Bolgatanga

A combined team of Police officers, Immigration officers and the National Security from the Upper East Region has on 25th April, 2021 arrested 507 illegal immigrants from the Bolgatanga Municipality, a statement released by the Ghana Police on Tuesday April 27 stated.

The operation, leading to the arrest was mounted as a result of concerns raised by residents in the Upper East Region on the influx of foreign nationals who engaged in criminal activities and other fraud related crimes (scams) such as "Q’Net" in the area.



The illegal immigrants have been processed for repatriation. Meanwhile profiles of the Nigerians among them are being shared with security counterparts in the Republic of Nigeria, to ascertain whether they were part of the announced jailed breakers.

The Police Administration cautions the Public especially Landlords against accommodating persons whose identities and residential legal statues are unknown.



It further appeals to the public to give the Police information about suspected criminals and criminal activities to their attention.