Police arrests 52 suspects in swoop, impound 44 motorbikes

The police operation forms part of efforts to fight violent crimes ahead of the Easter holidays

The Accra regional police command has in a four-hour dawn swoop impounded 44 motorbikes and arrested 52 suspects in the national capital, Accra.

The police operation forms part of efforts to fight violent crimes ahead of the Easter holidays.



The operation, which began from the East Legon District on 31 March 2021, led to the confiscation of 31 motorbikes for various offenses such as riding without a license, roadworthy certificate, valid insurance among others.



Personnel was drawn from the Accra Regional Operation for a similar exercise on Thursday, 1 April 2021.



The police stormed some criminal hideouts and caused the arrest of 52 suspects.

Seventeen mobile phones suspected to have been stolen were retrieved from the suspects.



The police operation also targeted and impounded 13 motorbikes, which included unregistered ones, those without proper documentation and those whose users flouted road traffic regulations with impunity.



The affected areas included Kotobabi Wembley, Neoplan Station at Nkrumah Circle and Adabraka Sahara.



The suspects have been detained for screening and further police action.