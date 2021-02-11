Police arrests four over murder, possession of firearms

DSP Afia Tenge, Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer

Four persons are assisting the Accra Regional Police Command (ARPC) over the murder of one Osei Owusu, 32.

The suspects namely: Ben Darko 68, James Sarpong 67, Asante Bright, 31 and Sika Kwaku Victor 18 have been arrested.



They have been transferred to the Amasaman Divisional Police Command to assist in investigations.



However, one Opanin Asane Kwame, 64 years who is alleged to be the owner of the two Pump Action guns has also been arrested.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit, briefing the Ghana News Agency, said the suspects were likely to face a murder charge as well as possession of firearms and ammunitions without lawful Authority after investigations.



She said on February 07, 2021 at about 1120 hours, information was received from the National Police Control Room, Accra that there was a shooting incident at Menpemehoasem near Obodan in the Eastern Region leading to the death of some persons.

DSP Tenge said upon receipt of the information, the Amasaman Commander Gabriel Hiamade, led a Divisional Patrol team to the scene.



She said the Abusuapanin of Odumase community, Kofi Akotia was met and it was leanrt that about two weeks ago the Chief of Aburi, Nana Gyan Kwasi engaged the said Kofi Akotia to ensure that there were clear boundary demarcations to separate lands between Mempemehuasem and Odumasi since both communities fall under his chiefdom.



The Head of Public Affairs Unit said the boundary exercise commenced last week without informing the Adjen Kotoku Police who is responsible for the area.



DSP Tenge said on same day, at about 0845 hours Kofi Akotia and his youth got a hint that some people were grading some lands at Mempemehuasem.



She said they also mobilized and proceeded to that area but the people doing the grading quickly left the scene with their machines on seeing them.

DSP Tenge said whilst Akotia and his team were returning home, youths of Odumasi numbering about eight with two of them holding Pump Action guns confronted them on the way and verbal exchanges ensued between the parties.



She said they opened fire on Akotia and his men leading to serious injury to one Owusu who later died at the Nsawam Government Hospital whilst receiving medical attention.



She said the Divisional commander and his team had spoken to the factions to remain calm and assist police to go into the matter. Meanwhile a Patrol team is currently in the town monitoring the situation.



Meanwhile the body of Owusu has been conveyed to the Police Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy, she added.