Police arrests two suspects for attempted robbery

The suspects ae currently in police custody

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two individuals, Adams Kwame and Abubakari Sharif, on charges of preparation to commit robbery.

The arrests according to the police were made during a routine stop-and-search operation at the Tweapease Police checkpoint on September 14, 2023.



According to a statement released by the police, the suspects were apprehended while attempting to evade law enforcement. However, two other individuals involved in the incident are currently on the run, prompting an ongoing search operation to bring them to justice.



The statement added that during the operation, the police confiscated a cache of items believed to be intended for use in the planned robbery. The seized items include a pump-action gun, two live BB cartridges, two machetes, and a catapult.



Preliminary investigations conducted by the police have indicated that the suspects had possession of these items with the intention of committing a robbery and both Adams Kwame and Abubakari Sharif are now in police custody, awaiting further legal proceedings, and are expected to be presented before a court of law to face charges related to their alleged involvement in the preparation to commit robbery.



