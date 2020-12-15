Police ask public to obey Public Assembly Law

Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director, Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has called on the public to comply with the Public Assembly Law.

The GPS said it has noted with concern the recent disregard for the Law resulting in damage both state and private property.



Such Assembly, including demonstrations, fell directly under the Public Order Act,1994 (ACT 491) and must be complied with.



Superintendent of Police Mrs Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director, Public Affairs of GPS, made these known in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency.



"The Public Order Act places an obligation on persons who desire to hold a demonstration or special event to give notice to the Police of such intention in a period of not less than five days before the date of event.



It also obliged participants to obey the direction of the police officers safeguarding the proper movement of other persons and vehicles and generally maintaining order."

It, therefore, called on the organizers and participants of such events to give due regard to the laws of the country, adding that failure to notify the police of any special events amounted to an offence leading to penalties including imprisonment.



It said if any crime was committed in the course of such unlawful demonstration, all participants would be held liable for the crime.



"The Police Administration however assured the general public that measures have been put in place to contain the unlawful demonstrations while regretting the inconveniences created to the public by the closure of some roads and facilities.



It assured that such actions are necessary for the protection of lives and property," the release stated.