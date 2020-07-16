Regional News

Police assault journalist for complaining of overload

A Broadcast Journalist with Techiman based Rock FM, has alleged that he was assaulted by the police in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District on 8th July, 2020 for reporting that the driver of the vehicle with registration number AW-6814-15, that he was travelling with had overloaded the vehicle and speeding on the road carelessly.

According to Jacob Sintiku, he and other passengers in the vehicle tried to tell the driver and his mate to do the right thing, but they became angry and insulted them.



He told Nkilgi FM that as they approached a police checkpoint at Sawla their vehicle was stopped to be escorted by the Police because of robbery issues on that stretch. While they were there, the mate loaded vehicle with other goods.



He said he complained to the police but the driver allegedly bribed him which changed his mood.

He added that the police then started talking harshly to him and finally assaulted him. He was then locked up in the cell till the next morning.



Mr Sintiku indicated that when he disclosed his identity as a journalist, he received some more slaps from the Police.



He has asked the police command to investigate the allegations and perpetrators be brought to book.

