Police awaits AG’s advice on murdered Mfantsiman MP’s case

Murdered Mfantsiman Member of Parliament (MP) Ekow Quansah Hayford

Source: GNA

Police is waiting for the Attorney General’s advice on the murdered Mfantsiman Member of Parliament (MP) Ekow Quansah Hayford, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu, told an Accra Circuit Court when sitting resumed on Wednesday.

Eight persons have so far been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder and robbery of the deceased legislator.



They are Alhassan Abubakar, aka, Abu Fulani, Naziru Fudailu Nash, aka, SP, Alhassan Mahama Yahaya, aka, Mystical Cloud, Amadu Yakubu, Haruna Osmanu, Adam Alhassan, Fuseini Alhassan, aka, Black Smith and one Mohammed.



The others are said to be at large.



The accused persons are facing various charges of conspiracy to commit crime and robbery and remanded into custody by the Court, presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah.

On October 8, last year, the MP was killed after he had filed his nomination for re-election and returning from a campaign tour within his constituency.



He was allegedly attacked and shot by the robbers.



The matter has been adjourned to June 15.