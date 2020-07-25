Police brutalise mechanic at Akyem Kukurantumi

General News Sat, 25 Jul 2020
Police at Akyem Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region have brutalised a mechanic, leaving him injured.
Reports by StarrFMonline indicate that the victim, identified as Tagbor, attempted to flee despite being stopped by police at the barrier on Friday July 24, 2020.
According to the report, he was chased and assaulted by a Police Officer, accompanied by two Community Policing Assistants (CPA) at the Jumapo Barrier to Kukurantumi area.
The victim reported the incident to the New Tafo District Police Command and was issued a Police medical form to seek treatment.
