0
Menu
News

Police bust three suspects in Dompim chieftaincy disturbances

Dompim Disturbances Suspects Police.jfif The three suspects | Photo courtesy by Police

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police have announced the arrest of three suspects with respect to the violent disturbances in a chieftaincy dispute in Dompim.

According to a statement dated October 12, 2022, "Ibrahim Issah, Atanga Peter and Asonba Emmanuel were among a group of people who went on rampage and inflicted machete wounds on the victim who is currently on admission receiving medical attention.

"The suspects also destroyed some properties belonging to some individuals in the town," the statement added.

The police added that the search for more suspects was ongoing.

FULL STATEMENT: POLICE ARREST THREE SUSPECTS IN DOMPIM CHIEFTAINCY DISPUTE

The Police have arrested three suspects in connection with Dompin chieftaincy related disturbances which resulted in severe injury to one person and damage to properties.

The suspects, Ibrahim Issah, Atanga Peter and Asonba Emmanuel were among a group of people who went on rampage and inflicted machete wounds on the victim who is currently on admission receiving medical attention.

The suspects also destroyed some properties belonging to some individuals in the town.

The Police have since restored calm in the town and efforts have been intensified to get the remaining suspects arrested to face justice.

SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sports Debate: Will the Messi-Ronaldo story end with FIFA World Cup trophy?
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Related Articles: