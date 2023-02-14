Police bust two suspected human traffickers

The suspect are said to have trafficked some Nigerians into the country

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two people believed to be members of a human trafficking syndicate, according to media reports.

The two, a driver and his accomplice were picked up on Monday (13 February 2023).



The crackdown came after over 20 foreigners including children were caught sheltering near a basic school in the Asokore Municipality of the Ashanti Region, according to a report by Citi FM adding that they have spent three days in Ghana.



Although the nationals were made to believe they were embarking on a trip to Ivory Coast from Niger, the report indicated that the suspect driver and one other person who brought them into the country and said Ghana is the final destination.

Officials of the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly took action after their attention was drawn to the case leading to the arrest of the two persons.



Meanwhile, some undocumented West African nationals are believed to have been smuggled into Ghana as beggars. They are however returning to communities in the Ashanti Region after over 700 of them were recently repatriated.